COMMUNITY HEROES: Vietnam veteran works to provide safety net for other veterans

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – On February 7th, 1967, a young David Carter set forth for his journey to fight for his country, in the Vietnam war.

“I joined the Army because I knew that one day that I would be glad I did,” David Carter said. “I had no idea where I was going when I got there.

He spent a little more than two years overseas.

“I didn’t want to feel like I was shirking responsibility.”

It was his introduction to the world, not counting his single trip outside of Kingsport to Myrtle Beach.

Carter said, “It’s like Shakespeare’s Henry V speech. ‘One day, these old men will be sitting around and telling the tales where I got this scar and stuff like that. I’m real glad that I was able to go.”

Fifty years later, you can find this Vietnam veteran working to provide a safety net for other veterans.

“There are veterans who have been injured who couldn’t work. Not everyone has Aflac. They get behind on their vehicle payments and their mortgage and we catch them up,” he said.

Carter also helps make sure those who have passed on, are remembered forever, with Wreaths Across America.

“Where these green wreaths red bows were on all of the upright markers,” he said. “We try to get out and really get the cemetery covered.”

As a member of the Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council, he also works tirelessly to collect sponsorship for the annual ceremony in December.

“TCMAC is one of the few that gets out and beats the payments, so to speak, for sponsorships for those wreaths,” he said. “We had gotten 7200 wreaths last year, and they were.. the wreaths were down under two hours. People really get with it.”

