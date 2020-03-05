Community Heroes: Unicoi County man gives everlasting love to community, animals and children’s minds

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) Each week, ABC Tri-Cities introduces you to someone who makes our region a better place to live.

We call them Community Heroes.

Colonel Whitson, who is pictured on the right, is from Unicoi County.

He served his community for years as a colonel with the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office.

Prior to that, he retired as the largest insulation contractor on the northeast coast.

He was the first person to donate to the Unicoi County Animal Shelter, when construction began, due to his love for animals.

He has also been a huge supporter of our veterans and service members.

Colonel Whitson also donated time and money to children’s reading programs throughout upper east Tennessee and even read to local “Head Start” children.

Congratulations, Colonel Whitson on being this week’s community hero!

If you know someone who makes our community a better place to live, we want to hear from you! Nominate them to be an ABC Tri-Cities Community Hero! Click here and scroll to the bottom of the page to nominate them.