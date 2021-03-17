Community Heroes: Tri-Cities woman leading way in treating unfortunate health patients

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The health care workers who tend to patients at Healing Hands Health Center know just how crucial their job is.

“We are a Christian Ministry. We help people who don’t have insurance,” said Executive Director Helen Scott.

The center has offered medical needs like dental, eye care, eyeglasses, counseling and chiropractic care for the last 23 years.

Scott has been leading the way for the last 18 years as executive director.

“She is a perfect ambassador for the work of the clinic,” former board of directors chair Joe Dunagan said. “She knows charitable clinics probably more than anyone I know.”

“I love giving back to the Bristol community, and we’ve grown Healing Hands, not to serve just the Bristol community, but all of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia,” Scott said.

Scott was the founding chair of the Tri-Cities Remote Area Medical, also known as RAM, at Bristol Motor Speedway. She is also one of the co-founders of the Tennessee Charitable Care Network, which is an association of charitable clinics across Tennessee.

In 2015, she was successful in leading a campaign to raise $4 million to move the clinic to its present location.

“We knew we had outgrown the space we were in,” Scott said. “We knew that we needed a larger space.”

Scott is currently leading a million-dollar campaign to build a student education center and dormitory that will be located across the street from Healing Hands, located in Bristol, Tennessee. Its groundbreaking is set to take place in April.

“Helping educate students, having them give back to the community so they’re learning the Christian ministry part of health care,” Scott said.

She comes from a family line of health care workers. She says three of her uncles were physicians.

“Had one interview and offered me the job. I kind of felt like it was meant to be because when they showed me where my office would be, it was my uncle’s office of 40 years. The exact same room, so that was a real blessing,” Scott said.

She is a treasure to the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia region helping the unfortunate.

Dunagan explained, “One of the things I learned growing up from my father was the importance of consistency and treating people the same, Helen is consistently upbeat, optimistic, realistic and she is always the same. She is always kind.”

“I love my job. I feel very fortunate to be here. It’s just such a blessing to be able to give back to people in need. The patients that come here are low income, they don’t have health insurance, so, many of them work two jobs and it’s just such a blessing to thank them and they’re so very grateful for our help,” Scott said.