TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Tri-Cities men will travel to Texas to test their physical and mental fortitude in a 36-hour, 75-mile ruck. Wearing packs that hold essential supplies during the trip, the two are honoring the past and helping a fellow first responder.

It’s a challenge Josh Hicks and Adam Copas are ready to tackle.

“We’re just always looking for things that are difficult to do, kind of test our salt see if we’re worth our weight and salt and just kind of work our way through things,” Hicks said. “This is probably the biggest, most troublesome one that we’re we’re going to try. So looking forward to it. It’s now a goal and challenge, I believe. So should be spicy. 75 miles on foot in 36 hours. I’m sure we’re going to feel it.”

This year, the Ruck is raising money for a veteran and first responder who was diagnosed with stage four cancer. The gravity of which is not lost on Hicks or Copas.

“We get to contribute and give our little bit of self-sacrifice to another first responder. And no matter what you do in public safety and no matter what part of the country we are, we’re all connected by that brotherhood up there. And so it’s still great to be able to donate to that family and support that family and still challenge ourselves and take a little bit away from it selfishly as well,” said Copas.

Along with supporting their fellow first responder, the men will walk 75 miles in 36 hours with rucks, or weighted packs, to also honor those who fought and died at the Alamo.

“It sounds like a very interesting challenge to be able to do. I mean, from the state of Tennessee in our contribution to the Alamo, it made me very much motivated to try and come give this a try,” Copas told News Channel 11.

As first responders, both Copas and Hicks have to be in good shape. They have done their share of other challenge events, but nothing of this magnitude.

“If you’re not physically fit enough to get up in an 11-story building or to hike up that mountain for 15 miles, take care of someone, you’re not going to be effective if you’re not physically in the physical shape to be able to get up there and do the job,” Copas said.

“And there were 32 of them that marched from Gonzales straight to the Alamo to help Davy Crockett and Jim Bowie and General Travis. And they knew very well when they went that they were going to die,” Hicks said, recalling the story of the Alamo.

“I’m hoping that the added patriotism to this particular workout will help motivate me when it gets late at night and tired and it just drags on the mileage,” Hicks told News Channel 11.

“I mean you think in 1836 they did it wearing leather shoes, carrying a full rack and the rifles and on foot. And so we are in, you know, in the 21st century with all of the cool gadgets and gear. There’s no reason why we can’t complete it either,” Copas said.

For more information on the Immortal 32 Ruck or to donate, click here.