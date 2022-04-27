(WJHL) — Changing lives one meal at a time. That’s the mission of the members of Gray United Methodist Church. What started as a small drive-thru meal offering has exploded into a resource for hundreds.

Church members made a decision to do more than sit around and talk about change. They decided to take action and provide food for their community.

“We have a life group that meets here at the church, and we decided we wanted to quit just meeting and talking about things,” church member Emilee Little said. “We wanted to start doing something.”

And that something started from nothing.

“We had no money,” Little said. “We had no idea how many people we were going to serve, but we knew we needed to. We felt like God was calling us to do something for our community.”

The group didn’t realize when the pandemic hit, they would be needed more than ever.

“We could have said ‘no, we’re not going to do it,’ but we decided God was with us, and we wanted to go ahead and do what we needed to do to help,” Little said.

The church serves meals in a drive-thru fashion on the first and second Thursday each month. They never know how many will show up and they’ve never turned anyone away.

“We want to do what we’ve been taught to do, to feed the people and to reach out and share God’s love,” Little said. “And we feel like we can do that through food.”

Church member Adrian Torres added, “It’s so gratifying just to hand food out to people for free. They’re super thankful, and we’re super happy to do it.”

Both are quick to point out the reason for their mission’s success.

“God has had a hand in the whole thing,” Little said. “And if it weren’t for Him, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do.”