Community Heroes | Tim Coup: Helping in Hawkins County

(WJHL) — Our Community Hero is active in many aspects of the Hawkins County community. He says he is led to help his neighbors and make his community a better place.

Tim Coup is constantly moving. He has big goals with the Church Hill Rescue Squad and as assistant chief of the Carter’s Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

“Over the last three or four years, Hawkins County as a whole has come a long way with emergency services, just working well together,” he said.

And he takes them very seriously. It was evident during the initial search for Summer Wells. Coup was front and center in organizing the efforts, even taking several of his earned days off to stay on the scene.

“I have a 2-year-old boy of my own, and one, being there the first time, and two, being a parent, I told my guys I wasn’t leaving until we were done,” he says.

Coup he still finds ways to better his community, which he says is something he is led to do.

“Doing small fundraisers to us assisting other departments with fundraisers, it’s part what has to get done to keep a strong healthy community come together,” Coup said.