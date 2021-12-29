Community Heroes: Thrift store volunteer returns military medals to their owner

(WJHL) — A Tri-Cities woman went the extra mile for a stranger to return precious items.

A thrift store volunteer in Greeneville found some personal military items in her shop and was compelled to return them to their owner. She says it was an honor to meet him and return the memories of his service in Vietnam and Desert Storm.

“I knew what to do with it,” Nancy Brown said. “It was just tracking down where they needed to go.”

So, she set out to find the owner.

“When I got home I looked for a name, and got on the internet,” she said. “Took me about 20 minutes.”

The items belonged to Air Force veteran John Drury.

“I was in my studio working on some art, and I got a phone call from a lady I’d never heard of, who asked me if I was the right one,” Drury said. “I thought that was interesting.”

So, In a Tri-Cities parking lot, Drury was reunited with precious memories, thanks to Brown.

In the box were, “some flight medals, my retirement certificate, emblems from the different squadrons I was in. The stuff that’s important to a pilot that spent 20 years of his life serving,” Drury said.

Diplomas from the three master’s degrees he earned were also in the box.

“The medals don’t mean as much to me as the fact that somebody understood that the medals are important to a soldier, important to someone who served, and brought them home,” Drury said.

Brown says there was no question she was going to find the owner.

“Because it’s honor,” she said. “He deserves the honor. He served our country.”

Drury says he doesn’t know how the box was lost, but he’s grateful it was found and returned.

“I’m just blessed they came home,” he said. He told Brown, “I thank you more than you know. People like you make serving worthwhile. Thank you.”