Community Heroes: The River

This week’s Community Hero has turned her passion for serving into a mission to help women and children in need.

Last week, we told you about our Founder’s Day celebration and our day of volunteering for The River Ministry. At the mission, Stacy Larsen and her team provide showers, laundry services, and a safe place for women and children in need.

Larsen says she would love to expand the ministry’s reach, so more can be helped.

“I think it’s our duty to do things for others,” she says. “One of my favorite quotes is from Saint Francis Assisi and it says share the gospels and when necessary use words, so I like to be out there just doing things that support the folks in the community that we work with.”