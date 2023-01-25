You may see him on the sidelines providing amazing photos at sporting events, but Community Hero T.R. Dunn has another passion — he wants to see teenagers become the best version of themselves and he is committed to helping them.

“They are not the group of tomorrow. They are the group of today,” Dunn said.

Dunn tries to lead by example. He wants to energize Tri-Cities teenagers to do so through 4thirteen, a nonprofit program chapter he co-founded with his wife Carla.

“With 4thirteen, it just gives me an opportunity to get into the lives of teenagers,” he said. “That’s where my passion is, and that’s to get into these lives and see where they are, see what they are into.”

The program inspires teens to become leaders in their respective groups.

“We all have a leader within us. And I see the leaders coming out of them. I had one young lady come to me and say, ‘I can’t do this. I’m too shy.’ And I was like, ‘Just hang in there. Keep doing it and doing it.’ There’s a leader in all of us, and now she is one of our greatest leaders,” Dunn said.

The program boasts a popular event called “There is HOPE”, with thousands attending in its first year. Tim Tebow will make a return visit to talk to the crowd. Dunn says the group has a lot of fun but also teaches valuable faith-based lessons.

“Some of them have never had a worship experience. Some of them have never had an experience with God,” he said. “So, to just love them where they are. To meet them right where they are changes their aspect on who they are and how much God loves them.”

And with fast growth in its infancy, Dunn has big dreams for the organization, and the kids.

“With that kind of ability, the Lord is going to bless us to grow even larger,” he said. “I’m just waiting to see what the future holds.”

Dunn’s goal is to have a building that 4thirteen can call home that is for teens, and run by teens.

To learn more about 4thirteen, click here.