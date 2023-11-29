JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — For more than a decade, the McKinney Center has hosted a show that combines the stories of local people in an old-time radio setting.

Theresa Hammons is the Director of the McKinney Center and Jonesborough’s Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts. She said the show aims to keep local stories alive in a fun and performative way.

“And so just like you would listen to the radio in the twenties or the forties, you can actually come to the McKinney Center once a month and see a live radio show, a performance,” she said.

The shows have something for everyone, and Hammons said it’s an informative art form that captures the stories real people tell them.

“Well, I think for us, the StoryTown Radio Show is a way to preserve our stories and our heritage and to remember people who are important to us,” she said.

“We even have [interviewed] a little lady and she’ll say, ‘well, I don’t have stories’, but she’s raised ten children. You know, we’ve interviewed people who worked for NASA. We interviewed farmers, just keeping that heritage in our stories alive is why we do it. We feel like just capturing those things is important for our future generations.”

Hammons hopes future generations can learn from hearing and seeing the stories from the past played out.