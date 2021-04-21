Community Heroes: ‘She’s got that servant’s heart’, NETN Red Cross executive director continues to be a lifeline for people in need

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Heather Carbajal knew she was fit for the non-profit world early on in her life.

She has dedicated the last seven years, which have not only transformed the organizations she has worked for but also herself.

“She’s just a great person. She’s full of energy. She’s just a positive attitude. I just can’t say enough about her but the key thing in my mind is she’s got that servant’s heart, which you need in not-for-profit work,” Northeast Tennessee chapter of the American Red Cross Board Director Jason Cody explained.





He has worked closely with Heather Carbajal since her arrival in October 2019.

Carbajal, the chapter’s executive director said, “Whether it was high school extracurricular or service projects in college. I knew that, that’s what I wanted to do for a career.”

She has ensured the Red Cross’ mission continues to be a lifeline for people when they need it most.

She explained, “The last year has been incredibly busy for the Red Cross, not only with our work around blood collections and East Tennessee with the pandemic but also with disaster responses. Last month, we had 23 tornadoes hit the southeast, predominantly in Alabama, and then 72 hours later, we had flooding in Northeast Tennessee, we had flooding in Nashville. We had straight-line wind damage throughout the state.”

She has worked to provide disaster relief assistance and health and safety training along with 250 other volunteers.

“She’s always there and willing to do whatever it takes to meet people where they’re at, and to provide for their needs in that time of crisis in their life in their life, whether it’s a potential house fire or potentially being redeployed like her and her team is to emergency situations,” Cody said.

She recalls a mission moment during, what she calls her biggest deployment, to the Virgin Islands two months after Hurricane Irma and Maria hit in the fall of 2017.

“The islands were still without power, people were still in shelters,” she explained. “There was a family of six at one of the shelters. They had two small girls, and as soon as we got in, they were so excited to have guests. We spent some time painting nails and telling stories and just to think that those little girls would have been homeless without the Red Cross there, and to see how happy they were made a huge impact.”

While Carbajal said these missions have helped transform herself, she says without the Red Cross’ volunteers, there wouldn’t be a true impact.

“It’s being willing to do anything in a moment’s notice and just trying to help people out,” Cody said.

Prior to joining the Red Cross, Heather joined the AmeriCorps NCCC where she managed a group of young adults as they traveled around the country completing service projects with FEMA and non-profit agencies.

Congratulations Heather Carbajal. This week’s Community Hero!