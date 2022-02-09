Community Heroes: Shantell Bogle has a passion for helping women

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — An organization in Kingsport aims to empower and support women and encourages them to support each other. Their executive director knows that women are capable of great things when they work together.

“We’re just all about making a difference in women’s lives,” said Shantell Bogle, executive director of The Oasis Of Kingsport.

Bogle is leading the charge to help women in the Tri-Cities through her work at Oasis. The organization is dedicated to celebrating women and giving them the resources they need to succeed. They provide so many services, some of which include counseling, a homeless program, laundry, facilities, showers, and life skills classes for women across all socioeconomic groups. They also work closely with other organizations to get women the help they need.

Bogle says the programs help inspire women to succeed and improve their lives. It all started in 2014 in a laundry room where women were invited to clean clothes and have conversations.

“It was based upon community, bringing women together and they would talk and build community,” Bogle said. “And so it went from that little space all about laundry, to laundry is just part of the ministry that we do.”

Bogle has been in the ministry in some form since she was 16 years old. She understands the importance of women supporting each other.

“They say the place of your greatest hurt is the place of your greatest ministry. And women, in my life, had hurt me greatly. And that is part of my testimony,” she said. “I get to turn that around and use that which was meant to destroy me for good and to lift Jesus up.”

Bogle has empowered the 3,000 women The Oasis has served so far and she knows by helping women, she also helps strengthen children and families.

“But there’s just something about when women come together, that we can have a huge impact,” she said.