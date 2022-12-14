JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Select 7 Credit Union in downtown Johnson City gives away turkeys during the holidays, and they say they have no plans to stop.

The line at Select 7 starts early and grows quickly as people eagerly wait to get a free turkey. It’s part of the credit union’s commitment to give back.

“Well, we try to give back when we can. It’s it’s very important that we have involvement from everyone and we’re here downtown,” said Tanesha Johnson with the credit union. “And we just want to, you know, be a part of that and help give back to the community that’s giving back to us.”

It’s not just management. Johnson says the entire team participates.

“All of our staff at all of the locations spread the word,” Johnson said. “When we share it, they tell the members when they come in, if you know of anyone that needs to come see us that day, we’re giving away the turkeys. And so we have a lot of participation.”

Johnson said the work helps dozens of people put food on the table each year.

“They’re very grateful. We have so many people from different walks of life that come and they are so appreciative of such a simple gift,” Johnson said. “But it’s something that that we feel that can help just relieve some of the stress this time of year, especially the last few years. It’s been tough for people.”

In tough times, Johnson says it provides families with food, and also serves a dose of perspective.

“It’s definitely humbling,” Johnson said. “And it makes you feel grateful for what you do have and just appreciate the things in life. And just to see the smile that you can put on someone’s face from something so simple, it’s very heartwarming.”