Community Heroes: Russell County school nurse goes above and beyond

HONAKER, Va. (WJHL) — A school nurse in Russell County has gone above and beyond her responsibilities. While ensuring the health and well-being of students, she pitches in wherever there is a need and does it with a grateful outlook.

Her name is Tiny, but her heart and her faith are larger than life.

Tiny Shortridge has a big schedule and big responsibilities as the nurse for Honaker High School in Russell County.

“Schedule medication, daily scheduled procedures such as G tube feedings, different things like that,” Shortridge said. “I have diabetic care that we do. If a child comes to me, we do carb counts, we do insulin, we get them some lunch.”

As a parent, she knows the importance of treating students with extra TLC.

“I just want to be the person that, if you need someone, that they feel comfortable coming to me and know that I’ll take care of them, that they trust me with whatever they need,” she said.

And she goes beyond nursing responsibilities, offering to help faculty and administration whenever needed.

“So, I just took that philosophy and I’ve always had to work, and I’ve always had to work hard, so whatever needs to be done I just jump in and try to help out wherever I can,” she said.

Shortridge kept that attitude, even with a breast cancer diagnosis in the spring of 2019. She kept going, even during her cancer treatments.

“We did radiation early morning and then I drove back to Honaker and worked and did oral chemo for approximately six more months, so we finally finished all treatment April of 2020, and we’re almost two years remission,” she explained.

Through a cancer diagnosis and COVID-19, Shortridge had big plans, and nothing is slowing her down.

“This is where I’m supposed to be,” she said. “God placed me here at the right time and placed me at this school at the right time, and we’ll stay right here until retirement.”