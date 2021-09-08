Community Heroes: Rhonda Chafin is dedicated to relieving hunger

(WJHL) — Community Hero Rhonda Chafin is committed to relieving hunger in the Tri-Cities.

Feeding those in need is a big job, but it’s one our Community Hero loves. She is also quick to point out she doesn’t do it alone.

Second Harvest Food Bank helps so many people in our region. Since last March, the organization has given out more than 14 million pounds of food.

“That number is very high in Northeast Tennessee. Right now, it’s at 81,000 people reported they are food-insecure, they don’t have enough food to eat,” said Chafin, executive director of Second Harvest.

It’s a passion for Chafin, who has been helping people provide food for themselves and their families for 28 years.

“It’s the core of what we do, that it’s wrong that anyone should go without food,” she says. “And it’s the core of what I am, and what I really truly stand for, and that’s to make sure people have food.”

Though Chafin steers the ship, she says the volunteers are the heartbeat of the operation.

“Every volunteer that I have met that has come through our door, or they’ve come to a distribution site, they do it because they believe in what we’re doing. They believe that hunger is wrong, and it’s a problem that is solvable if they get involved.”

If you would like to volunteer your time at Second Harvest Food Bank, or donate, go to netfoodbank.org/.