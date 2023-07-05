JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It was another successful Fourth of July celebration in Johnson City, as thousands came to Freedom Hall to celebrate Independence Day and spend time with family and friends.

But, it takes a lot of work and a lot of people to pull it off.

News Channel 11 caught up with some workers at the Pepsi Independence Day Fireworks Celebration about what has brought them back each year for more than a decade. The Fourth of July is usually a day set aside for families, and in the midst of it all are committed folks who enjoy working during the celebrations.

Shane Lyons and Adam Asher are PepsiCo employees who have each worked the event for more than a decade.

“It feels great,” Asher said. “We have the opportunity to give back a little bit, so it’s a positive for us and a fun environment to be around.”

Lyons agrees and says seeing everyone have fun makes all of the hard work worthwhile.

“Just the camaraderie, being around other folks, you know, just being together and seeing a good fireworks show,” he said. “And it’s just a way for us to give back to the community, have fun and represent our company Pepsi, and have a great time.”

That time is spent making sure thousands of visitors enjoy the experience that took almost a whole year to plan, and many people to execute successfully. A day that is more than work to PepsiCo staff.

“This is a fun event for the community to get out here and talk with folks, represent Pepsi, just to show our brands to the community, and give back for everybody here in Johnson City,” Asher said.

No doubt that next year, Asher and Lyons will also be there proudly wearing their employee shirts, setting up for visitors and enjoying a fantastic fireworks display.