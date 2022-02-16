(WJHL) — A Tri-Cities Air Force veteran who served in the Vietnam War has found a hobby that educates people in the hope of preserving Appalachian food and agricultural traditions. The results of his efforts are as sweet as the syrup he makes.

As a process engineer, Oscar Wagner enjoys the journey, not just the end result of a project. He was first introduced to processing sorghum and maple syrup at a festival more than 40 years ago and he decided Tipton Haynes Historic Site was a good location to do it.

“When my daughter was doing a project here, a Girl Scout project (at Tipton Haynes), I had to drive her here, and the garden was empty”, Wagner remembered. “I said, ‘I’d like to try growing sorghum.’ And I did.”

After rebuilding a furnace at Tipton Haynes, an idea of a sorghum and maple syrup festival was born.

“Once we did that, a few years later, it occurred to us that maybe sometime in the winter we could make maple syrup like that,” Wagner said.

Organizers thought the mountains would have the trees needed for the raw materials. It turns out, Tipton Haynes had everything that was needed.

“We’ve got thirty-some odd tapping-sized trees right here on the place, so it just really worked out well,” Wagner said.

Wagner’s passionate quest for knowledge of all things sweet trickles into the demonstrations he gives all over the region. He says he loves to see people using all of their senses to learn.

“I like to see the light come on in people when they see something new,” he said. “To realize there are different things out there.”

Wagner says he wants visitors to take that knowledge use it themselves.

“I hope they take away the understanding that they can try this at home, and have a lot of fun with it.”