Community Heroes: One Acre Café

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Life is busy and it can be difficult to find free time, but some people put the free time they do have to good use. Our Community Heroes give their time and compassion to serve others at One Acre Café.

“Volunteers are everything to us,” said One Acre Café’s Ashley Cavender. From food prep to clean-up, volunteers see the need and fill it every time they step foot into the restaurant.

“Being able to understand why we give back, being able to understand why we serve diverse populations I think is really important,” Cavender said.

Judy Johnson has been volunteering at the café for several years. She realizes the need for such a place.

“I think we don’t realize how many people are hungry, and how we need to feed them,” Johnson said. “And, we just need to have a place to feel welcome to come and get food any time that they need it.”

That’s why Johnson says the restaurant is a crucial part of the community.

“It’s so gratifying, you know,” Johnson said. “I just love helping people. We serve everyone with dignity, and we want everyone to really enjoy their meal.”

Johnson says the sense of community, and meeting people from all walks of life, has been bringing her back for several years.

“Old and young, we have families that come in, and we do have veterans, we have homeless that come, but we don’t discriminate,” she said.

Those volunteers guarantee customers will leave with nourished stomachs and spirits for years to come.

Cavender said, “Being under the same roof as everyone who is coming here to be fed and nourished just creates a beautiful space.”

Johnson added, “We have a duty to try to reach out to them, help those who need to be helped. And, encourage them to help others.”