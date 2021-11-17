Community Heroes: North Greene student honored for heroism

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Imagine your car catching on fire at the gas pump.

That’s what happened to North Greene High School senior Jada Tweed.

Her quick action saved the lives of her young brothers and prevented what could have become a catastrophe.

A ceremony was recently held to honor this week’s Community Hero.

When Tweed’s car caught fire while pumping gas at the Pilot in Baileyton last month, she not only got her two young siblings out of the burning car, but jumped into action to prevent tragedy at the station by notifying others and the workers to turn off the pumps.

For her actions, Tweed received multiple certificates and honors and was named the very first Greene County Citizen Hero.

“Your quick, calm, collected and deliberate actions to recognize a spontaneous and quickly growing vehicle fire, to warn the travel center staff, evacuate your siblings from the vehicle, and limit injury to others and damage to the fuel pumps, canopy and travel center due to a fire in your personal vehicle as you were refueling, despite great risk to your own personal safety, reflects the very best qualities and the highest character of a Greene County citizen hero,” Mayor Kevin Morrison said during the ceremony.

Tweed was also gifted a new car thanks to Pilot and Harper Auto.

“It shocked me, honestly,” Tweed said.

She never expected any of the recognition, certainly not the car, but says she is beyond grateful.