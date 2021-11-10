Community Heroes: Norman Faw takes pride in keeping his fellow veterans fed at the VA

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Mountain Home VA in Johnson City serves veterans’ medical needs, but it’s not just the medical staff who take pride in their work.

Today’s Community Hero says he is proud to make sure veterans are not hungry as he serves meals on the VA campus.

Making and serving food isn’t just a job for production manager Norman Faw. It’s a chance to improve someone’s day by taking the time for the little things.

“Paying attention to the minor details. Just the simple things of making somebody’s day a lot better,” Faw said.

Each day brings obstacles for Faw and his staff, obstacles that he and the team work together to overcome knowing their small part in someone’s day can make a big difference.

“It makes them more receptive to either the procedure that they’re receiving or just make them feel good,” he said.

And Faw says he and his team are there to do just that by honoring their service to our country.

“You make them realize that hey, we care,” he said. “And that’s what it all ends up to be. We care about you. We care about how we take care of you.”

“I couldn’t ask for a better job. I couldn’t ask for a better place to be. And besides, this is my hometown. I love it here.”

Faw, an Air Force veteran himself, knows the importance of veterans having a place to go.

“It gives us an outlet. It gives us a place if we have something on our mind or if there’s something physically wrong with us, that we are being taken care of, that we’re not forgotten,” Faw said. “That’s the main important thing…we’re never forgotten.”