Having a serious illness is difficult beyond words. Watching your son fight a rare, serious illness, can be heart-wrenching. Mitzi Pierce doesn’t talk about the challenges she faces. She is hyper-focused on her son and getting him the help he needs.

For a while now, 15-year-old Science Hill student Xander Pierce has been undergoing treatment for a rare liver cancer at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

“We’ve exhausted pretty much all of our options,” Pierce said. “We’ve been through every treatment that St. Jude has to offer at this point.”

Now Pierce says they are exploring other options. She travels to Memphis to be with Xander, focusing on his treatment and goals. Friends have taken over and organized fundraisers to help Xander get surgery in New York to remove his tumor.

“It is at Columbia University Medical Center,” Pierce explained. “It’s a surgeon there that’s very well versed in doing the type of surgery that he needs.” So you felt it was a little too risky for them, because they are only allowed to take so much risk there.”

“That’s, you know, his only option really, is a vaccine trial in Baltimore or surgery in New York.”

The treatment and strength required to get Xander to the East Coast aren’t easy. He often turns to social media to keep his spirits up and communicate with friends and well-wishers.

“I think for us, the big thing is traveling back and forth. You know, every Sunday we’re switching out and just keep praying, really just supporting, keep praying. And Xander has a TickTok base, you follow him on his TickTok. So you know, that’s a big encouragement to him when he sees people following him and commenting on things,” Pierce said.

An easy way to encourage not only a young man in the fight of his life, but his mom, who is fighting right beside him.

To help Xander’s fight, click here: https://gofund.me/dff4ddc8