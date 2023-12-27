JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — They are the people who help in an emergency. They rush toward danger as we run away, and a local non-profit is showing its appreciation to first responders and their families.

Tables were set at Freedom Hall’s cafeteria for first responders and their families.

Johnson City Fire Chief David Bell said it felt amazing “just to know that the community actually cared for first responders enough to do something like this, to bring us all together and be able to fellowship with them.”

4thirteen, a local faith-based ministry organized the dinner.

“Oh, I think it’s awesome to see them because most time you see first responders without their families,” said 4thirteen founder T.R. Dunn. “But now to get a chance to put them in a room with their family and see the interaction, and also to see them interact with other first responders from other areas and see that it’s like a big family. So that’s that’s special to me.”

Chief Bell agrees.

“Yeah, it’s it’s very special to be able to come out and spend this time with our friends, our family,” Bell said. “A lot of us are working through the holidays.”

First responders like Bell say during an emergency, they want to treat each person on a call like they would want their family treated. And they appreciate support from the people they serve.

“Police, fire, EMS, dispatch, it’s a hard job, but to have the people willing to step up and do it means everything for a perfect stranger,” Bell said. “It doesn’t matter who you are, we’re going to be there for you.”

And Dunn says he wants the community to be there for them.

“We love giving back,” he said. “It warms your heart, especially around this time of the year when everybody’s in the giving season. So it really helps us to give back to our first responders and to the community as well.”