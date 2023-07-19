GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Girl Scout Gold Award goes to young ladies who demonstrate extraordinary leadership and make sustainable changes in their communities.

Only six percent of all Girl Scouts have earned the prestigious Gold Award. This week’s Community Hero, Riley Ottinger, of Greeneville, is one of them.

Gold Award candidates have to complete a project that will last long after they leave the organization. Riley Ottinger created storyboards at a local park, where kids can read stories as they walk. The books can be switched out regularly.

She remembers when she found out she won.

“So like it has always been like floating in the back of my head,” she said. “But then when I finally, like, got that email saying, like, ‘your project’s been confirmed, congratulations, you got your gold award,’ it was such a huge weight lifted from my shoulders. But I was proud of myself because it’s been a long time coming.”

Riley enlisted the help of people in her community for assistance with constructing the storyboards and putting them in the ground, but the creative part was all her.

“I’m a person that likes to do everything myself,” she said. “You know, it’s like learning how to let go and not micromanage everything, that was a challenge, but everyone was really excited to help out. I didn’t have an issue getting any help from anyone. So, that was great.”

She says Girl Scouts taught her to talk to people, which was a skill she used to receive help with her project and will use for the rest of her life.

“And then probably like getting to talk to people, like the cookie booths again, like you talk to anyone. And so I’ve never been one of those people that’s been like shy. And I really appreciate Girl Scouts for that.”

Now, Riley plans to give back to the organization that she says gave her so much growing up.

“So I’m actually like a lifetime member now,” she said. “That’s what this pin is for. It’s a lifetime member pin, and that just means you can always be connected to Girl Scouts in some way. And I’m planning on helping [her] mom with the troop in the years to come.”