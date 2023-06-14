(WJHL) — Linda Skeens has put county fair competitions back on the map. After winning every category she entered in the Virginia-Kentucky District Fair, Skeens published a cookbook and has gotten to connect with people across the country. But, she says her heart will always be at county fairs.

Skeens trusts her skills and says she is always ready to compete.

“One lady asked me in an interview, ‘How many trial runs do you make?'” Skeens said. “And I said ‘I do one’. I pick out the prettiest pieces, put it in there, and if it wins, it does. If it don’t, it don’t. I don’t waste food. No trial runs with me–one time, and one time only.”

And this time, she’ll have a bigger audience watching the results of every category in which she competes. Even with the newfound attention, Skeens is staying true to her roots and going back to the fair this year that started it all.

“Crafts and baking,” she said. “I’ve not missed [the fair contests] in 30 years and I’m not going to start now. I love doing it. It’s been one of my favorite things. And getting this cookbook published was actually a dream.”

The cookbook is a labor of love and something Skeens said she’s been wanting to do for a long time in order to share her love of the kitchen. Skeens told News Channel 11 that her dream of spreading the wealth of baking, cooking and canning knowledge she has is already paying off.

“We went to Jenkins, Kentucky last Saturday to a car cruise-in with my Road Runner, and we stopped at this little diner,” Skeens said. “And this young girl came up to me, her and her mother, and said she watched me do cooking on my cooking page. And she said, ‘I’m growing a garden and I’m going to can and stuff this year’.

Competing at fairs and enjoying life is something Skeens still doesn’t take for granted. She takes it all in stride as she battles health concerns.

“I’m going next week for my four-month cancer chemo checkup,” she said. “So far I’m 18 months on it and I was doing good last year. I’m hoping I’ll do good this time.”