(WJHL) — The ASPCA says most animal shelters hold a high population of cats. So much so, that many are at risk for euthanasia. This week’s Community Hero has taken it upon herself to help an animal population that is often seen as a lost cause, and find them homes.

Tiny neo-natal kittens are getting a second chance at life and a forever family thanks to Lauren Bookout. She started Tiny Miracles Kitten Rescue, an organization that fosters young and often sick kittens, and helps them find homes.

“There’s not a lot of people around this area that have knowledge or have the time to be able to take on newborn kittens and raise them for 8-12 weeks before they get adopted,” Bookout said.

She and her team take the most vulnerable kittens and treat often life-threatening illnesses.

“The majority of our kittens we take in are bottle babies,” Bookout explained. “So, something has happened to their mother, the mother has rejected them for some unknown reason.”

Bookout says without help, these kittens wouldn’t survive.

“There’s no way that they would be able to make it without our fosters. We get them and half of the time they are extremely malnourished, they’re covered in fleas, they have some illness,” she said.

Bookout says her job is life and death for these kittens. But, it’s not a job – it’s a labor of love. Bookout doesn’t get paid, and Tiny Miracles runs strictly on volunteers and foster families.

“All of it is volunteer-based. Every single donation, fundraising, anything we receive goes directly to the cats,” she said. “Whether it be spaying or neutering, vaccines, medical care, or food that we can give to our fosters.”

Using every spare minute of their free time and donations to make sure every kitten has a chance at a healthy life, and a forever home.

Bookout started Tiny Miracles at the beginning of the year. So far, they have adopted out 199 kittens. They currently have 168 in foster care.

To find out how you can adopt, foster, or help, check out their website, or their Facebook page.