JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local neonatal kittens are getting a second chance at life and a forever family thanks to Lauren Bookout and her organization, Tiny Miracles Kitten Rescue.

Bookout says she and her team take the most vulnerable kittens and help nurse them back to health, so they might one day find a forever home.

“The majority of our kittens we take in are bottle babies,” Bookout said. “So, something has happened to their mother, or the mother has rejected them for some unknown reason.”

Bookout told News Channel 11 that without help, these kittens likely wouldn’t survive.

Tiny Miracles Kitten Rescue

“There’s no way that they would be able to make it without our fosters,” she said. “We get [the kittens] and half of the time they are extremely malnourished, they’re covered in fleas, they have some illness.”

Bookout says her job is life and death for these kittens. But, it’s not a job–it’s a labor of love. Bookout doesn’t get paid, and Tiny Miracles runs strictly on volunteers, donors and foster families.

“All of it is volunteer-based,” Bookout said. “Every single donation, fundraising, anything we receive goes directly to the cats. Whether it be spaying or neutering, vaccines, medical care or food that we can give to our fosters.”

Bookout said her organization’s members use every spare minute of their free time and donations to make sure every kitten has a chance at a healthy life and a forever home.