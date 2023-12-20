KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Cool shoes are usually a memorable gift. The Kingsport Chamber wanted to give kids that memory this year, and every student at a Kingsport elementary school will be wearing new kicks this Christmas.

Vanessa Bennett of the Kingsport Chamber worked overtime to find almost 300 pairs of shoes to outfit Roosevelt Elementary kids.

“I think the school is a little shocked that we’re going to be able to find that many pairs of tennis shoes, different shoes,” she said.

Bennett is trying to avoid future confusion for teachers, as well.

“There are 300 Nike tennis shoes that we’re trying to do, trying to make sure each student has a different pair in each classroom.”

Luckily, the chamber has had some help to put on a party as part of their Project Hope program.

“Project Hope is a program of your Kingsport Chamber where we support all of our Title 1 schools,” Bennett said. “This year, we are pleased to announce with the combination of our community partners, a winter wonderland experience for one of our local elementary schools. We’re going to provide a night of Christmas magic, Santa Claus visits, food, crafts, everything for the families, that will include the parents and grandparents of these students.”

Looking at the reaction from the kids as they opened their shoe boxes, the hard work was worth it.

“It’s one of my favorite things, along with our staff,” Bennett said. “We have a lot of volunteers that make it happen, too. It’s true community spirit to be able to give back, so these kiddos can have a good Christmas, too.”

A good Christmas, with a gift that the students will be able to use year-round.