JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Previously, we highlighted the person who organizes the Johnson City part of Shop With a Cop. Now, we introduce you to the Jonesborough organizer.

The two work as a team to help so many kids in our region.

And Kerrie Aistrop doesn’t stop there. She makes sure kids are taken care of throughout the year and credits the program’s success to members of the police and fire departments.

“It takes a lot of time, a lot of hands, and a lot of late nights,” Aistrop said.

The Shop With A Cop program helps hundreds of children during the holidays. Aistrop says it’s a win-win for those who are helped, and those who help.

“They want to buy for someone else,” she said. “But, just seeing the look in their eyes and how appreciative they are, for all of the work that goes into it, it makes every second worth it.”

It’s worth it for the team of officers and firefighters who work hard year-round not only to help others, but to foster a strong relationship between the town and its first responders. Shop With A Cop is part of the Cops For Kids program. Aistrop says the team is a resource for food, and other items.

The group conducts a school supply drive, parking a bus outside of a local Wal-Mart for people to help fill. They provide food throughout the year for students in need. They help students go on fun trips and purchase yearbooks and caps and gowns.

It’s a need that Aistrop says may go unnoticed.

“We don’t live in a major metro area, so when you look at our schools, or look at our homes, you don’t see the poverty that is sometimes here. It’s here, and there’s a lot of kids in need that most people don’t realize,” she said. “We have kids who don’t have running water. We have kids that live in campers. And that’s something that people don’t see.”

But, a lot of Jonesborough police and firefighters do, and Aistrop says they have a huge heart for our kids and our community. It’s a lot of work, but Aistrop says it’s worth it to see so many families benefit from acts of kindness from those who protect their neighborhoods.

“Whatever we can do to be a resource, we want to be that resource for them,” she said.