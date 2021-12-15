Community Heroes: Keefauver family hopes farm property’s natural beauty is preserved

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Johnson City is currently working to develop a master plan for the 55 acres that once was the historic Keefauver Farm on Hales Chapel Road. Plans for that park will ensure families in a growing area of the Tri-Cities will have a place to go to enjoy the outdoors.

Members of the Keefauver family hope the property’s natural beauty is preserved.

“I was raised on this farm. So, it’s very special to my heart,” family member Teresa Carson said.

After growing up on the Keefauver Farm, Carson wants others to be able to enjoy the land as she did.

“I would love for it to be a place that families can come, parents can walk around the park and get their exercise in while their children are playing, maybe climbing rocks, playing in the creek like we did,” she said.

Carson said she is thrilled that Johnson City has obtained the land for others to enjoy, especially those moving into the area.

“This whole area has grown so much, and there are so many families living in our area that really don’t have easy access to a park,” Carson said.

Vicki Shell of the Boones Creek Historical Trust agrees. The trust has two acres of the farm.

“I see this as a gold mine,” Shell said. “See, we’re having a big influx of people moving to this area, who are very interested in our culture. They’re very interested in our history. A lot of our visitors are newcomers. They want to know where they’ve moved to, what is this place.”