JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Prom is a fun time of year to get dressed up and celebrate spring. A Tri-Cities church works hard to make sure everyone has an opportunity to experience the magic.

A night of music, clothes, crowns and a lot of smiles, prom is an occasion the folks at Grace Fellowship Church feel everyone deserves to experience, regardless of their abilities.

So, for several years, the church has hosted Joy Prom. And they go all out.

“Our guests get so excited when they enter the building, and they realize all of this is for them,” said Amanda Brown with Grace Fellowship Church. “That we have spent the time just to make them feel special, to give them a prom, which is just so exciting for them.”

It’s also exciting for the hundreds of volunteers who have made Joy Prom a success for nine years.

“This really is a fun event to put together because our volunteers get so excited to welcome our guests with love, to cheer for them as they’re coming in on the red carpet,” Brown said. “We provide refreshments, and we wait on them, bring their food out to them, tell them they look beautiful. We also have horse and carriage rides for our guests outside.”

It’s an event organizers say celebrates the attendees for who they are and the amazing things of which they are capable.

“So this event, as a church, we really believe that every human being is made in the image of God and has unbelievable worth and value,” said Matt Murphy with Grace Fellowship. “And this event is really just to celebrate and encourage people who are made in God’s image. And it’s so fun to be a part of.”