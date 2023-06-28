JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — People in the Tri-Cities are in for an amazing Fourth Of July celebration with the Pepsi/Food City Independence Day Fireworks Celebration. The organizers work hard year-round to pull off a successful event, and these Community Heroes take pride in their efforts.

PepsiCo unit general manager and event organizer Rex Henley says it keeps getting bigger and better thanks to a team effort.

“So this thing has evolved over many, many years,” he said. “This year is the 36th showing of the Pepsi fireworks and honestly this thing is really about, you know, giving back to our community and appreciation for their loyalty to our brands and to our company.”

Organizers start planning next year’s celebration not long after the last firework explodes.

“Shortly after the fireworks show last year before the end of that year, you know, around September, October, we actually started our first meeting, a recap of how things went, how we felt like the event was, the setup, any watch-outs, you know, to look for for the next year, ways to make things even bigger and better for the next show.”

Henley says he and his team love the response from people who attend.

“The feedback that we get year over year is amazing,” he says. “And again, it’s all due to the list of sponsors and partners that we’ve had year after year to help us pull this event off. The music is phenomenal and the fireworks show Pyro Shows put on since the start of it, it literally is one of the best fireworks shows in this Tri-Cities area or surrounding area that anyone can see.”

Henley says he remembers watching the Johnson City fireworks as a boy and now is in charge of making a memorable day for other families.

“Watching it evolve from 30 years ago to now, you know, it’s just so exciting to see how, you know, how amazing this event’s become,” he says. “And, you know, quite honestly, it’s a big task for us to always try to make it bigger and better every year. And, you know, again, we’re super proud to be having an event this year and we feel like this is going to be one of the best shows we’ve ever put together.”

And together, organizers and employees aim to make each year’s event better than the last.

“The goal we set is again, to make it bigger and better every year to have more folks view it, to have more folks attend the festivities.”