BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The year was 1952. Harry Truman was President, the Korean War was ongoing, and Elizabeth was just crowned queen of England.

In Bristol, Jewel Bell started working at what is now known as King University. At that time, she was the only African American on staff during segregation. Just recently, Jewel, known lovingly as The Queen of King, retired after 70 years.

Her career started as a temporary job as a housekeeper in the women’s residence hall and turned into a long and prosperous career. Jewel is famous for her dedication to King’s students and the community and has earned multiple awards, a street bearing her name, and a scholarship in her name.

“She approaches her experiences, and the experiences of many other African Americans through love,” Kathy Waugh, CEO of the YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, said. “And she shares those experiences in a way that individuals can understand and it’s a lesson.”

Some of those lessons weren’t easy. Working at a then-segregated school as an African American opened a lot of eyes.

Pat Flanagan worked with Bell at King.

“Civil Rights and racial relations were still very much on people’s minds,” Flanagan said. “Quite frankly, I’d never met a woman like Jewel. A woman of color who had authority, and a position where she could ask me, or she could cause me to change my behavior.”

King University is 155 years old. Jewel was there for 70 of those years, retiring as switchboard supervisor and the president’s special assistant for communication. And to say she made an impact is an understatement.

At Bell’s retirement celebration, King University President Alexander Whitaker spoke highly of her.

“In your 70 years, you have made us better,” he said. “Truer to our calling to serve students, and more serious about our Christian commitment. You may be retiring, but you will never leave us. You will never leave this place.”