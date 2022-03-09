(WJHL) — This week’s Community Heroes change the lives of children, one family at a time. They guide families through the adoption process. A process they know very well.

Kara Page and J.R. Cook are formidable in the courtroom. The Johnson City attorneys also advocate for clients who want to add to their families. Recently, their adoption caseload has grown, and they are helping couples provide a permanent, stable home to kids who are in terrible spots.

“So often we are bouncing these children around from household to household, whether they be in DCS custody, foster home to foster home, whether it be different family member to family member, and not having stability”, Page said. “So, you see all of these kids, some of them abused, some of them exposed to drugs, and parents, if they’re not willing to get their act together, we should really seek permanency for them.”

And she knows what it’s like. Page herself went through the adoption process.

“I ended up receiving a text message about a little boy who needed a home,” she recalled. “It was completely random. It was on New Year’s Eve. Ten days later, I ended up with custody. At the time, I didn’t know if it would be for a couple of days or a couple of weeks or forever, but I have since adopted him.”

Since then, Page’s addition has blended well, and quickly, into her family of boys.

Cook says adoption is not an easy path, but the hard work pays off.

“It’s absolutely rewarding to be there at the beginning when we initiate the filing of the adoption, and see it through all the way to the end,” he said. “The final adoption hearing when the judge puts down the gavel and declares the child adopted, an actual member of the family, it’s exciting.”

From her experience, Page agrees.

“Just making sure they understand the process as much as they can. Even as an attorney who does this, I had an attorney through it. There were multiple times I called my attorney or JR to, you know, run things by them. So, I think that has helped me represent my clients better,” she says.

Both Cook and Page say their adoption cases are the most rewarding part of their practice.

“It is so amazing getting to the end of that road and being there and seeing these adoptions granted,” says Page. “It’s wonderful.”