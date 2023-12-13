JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — For five decades, the International Storytelling Festival has kept the art of storytelling alive. It has had to change with the times, but its roots are deep in Tennessee’s oldest town.

One word Angela White of the International Storytelling Center uses to describe Jonesborough and the storytelling festival is “magic”. The power of a story told live in Tennessee’s oldest town transports visitors to another time.

“It really is just magical to see that power at work for this region,” White said. “We have so many stories to tell. Appalachia, you know, has stereotypes. And, you know, people think certain things about us, but it’s so much more than that and it’s so much deeper than that in our history and who we are. It’s evolving and it’s changing and it’s growing and we’re growing.”

That includes a growing demographic.

“We always joke it’s an older audience. It’s the grandparents, it’s the legacy generations,” White said. “But we noticed this year at the National Storytelling Festival, more college students, more families. We always invite school groups. And we’re seeing a younger generation really start to get passionate about some form of storytelling. They want to know either history or heritage or they want to listen to someone’s personal narrative and treat it kind of like an in-person live podcast.”

The human element, White says, adds magic and connection to the experience.

“If we have two different ethnic groups or religious groups or whoever, when people sit down and just start to share their stories, you realize you’re maybe not so different,” she said. “And there’s a lot more in common that you have than you don’t. And it really starts to build that bridge for empathy, for compassion, and just getting to know the other side of the story. So we really want to continue not just sharing stories with the public, but encouraging people, teaching people on why storytelling is important in their own communities.”