Community Heroes: ETSU football team brings excitement to the community

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — There is a group of men who are representing this area well, on and off the field. Through their dedication and tenacity, they are bringing back not only excitement for ETSU football, but success as well.

ETSU football has been on a roll and in the spotlight this season. It’s not because of luck. The coaches and players have earned their spot in the playoffs.

“I think it means a lot to our fans. By us having a home game is a way to show appreciation to our fans and what they have done,” head coach Randy Sanders said.

And what they’ve done is pack into William B. Greene Jr. stadium and support the football program, even before their winning season.

“We have broken attendance records nearly every home game this season,” linebacker Jared Folks said. “People keep coming out and the support has always been there ever since I have been here. I know that Johnson City is seen as a basketball town, but we have always had support and love from the fans.”

And fans have re-learned they can support more than one sport on campus.

“The community has been behind us ever since I got on campus, and to have them out there supporting us each and every game for the past four years I’ve been playing it’s been really great,” offensive lineman Tre’mond Shorts said.

Running back Quay Holmes says the support of the 12th man in the stands has been crucial to their success and they want to show fans their appreciation.

“Our fans, they’ve been great this whole season. They definitely give us the extra juice, the extra motivation we need, whenever our spirits are down, our morale is down, they always pick us up,” Holmes said. “To be able to have a playoff game and have it here, that’s a good thing for the city and this community, and I think they’ll be a big part in our success.”