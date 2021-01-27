Community Heroes: Elizabethton business owner ensuring the needs of his community members are met

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) Each week we introduce you to someone who makes a difference in our community.

This week, we introduce you to Carter County resident and business owner, Marvin Cornett.

“He’s very honest about his work. If you’re not satisfied, he comes back,” Elizabethton resident, Bob Robinson said.

Cornett Service Group is a plumbing business which started out as a part-time business idea in 1994, with Marvin Cornett, his brother and father.

Marvin Cornett, Cornett Service Group owner said, “Turned into a full-time business in ’98.”

Cornett was the mastermind and hoped to make a difference in his community after learning the need for plumbing was so great, in Carter County.

“He’s a professional. I think he’s a plumber’s plumber. He’s got 30 years of experience, and he’s done a lot of things of course, plumbers don’t know or don’t do on a regular basis,” Robinson said.

Customers like Bob Robinson, said his home builder built a water heater that was too small for his home, so the first thing he had to do when he moved in was replace the water heater.”

Cornett was able to fix it for him.

“Overtime, he has been very helpful to people, especially in rainy season. People have septic systems in this area and he goes out and tries to work with them because rain does cause a problem for the drain field for septic systems,” Robinson said.

Thirty years later, Cornett’s plumbing business has taken off, but has left him as a one-man band amid the COVID era due to having to make layoffs.

Cornett said, “It didn’t take long for my customers to tell me I was essential. They were at home- now, I specialize in drain cleaning and there was people up there who needed me.”

And that is why he’s our community hero.

