Community Heroes: Dr. Linda Monteith elevates and inspires both patients and co-workers

Healthcare workers and their work on the front-line of the pandemic have been nothing less than extraordinary. There is one who goes above and beyond even the high standards of healthcare. So much so, that her co-workers nominated her for a prestigious award. She is a Community Hero.

It’s no secret healthcare workers are heroes. Dr. Linda Monteith, ER doctor at Franklin Woods Hospital in Johnson City, seems to stand out. Her co-workers say she inspires everyone around her, even during stressful times.



Co-worker Ashley Barnes, RN says, “We spend more time with each other than we do our own family, and it’s just amazing how the connection we have together, she’s kind of like our mom, and someone we just love and adore, and find a lot of comfort in. She takes really good care of everybody.”

Monteith’s rapport with her team as well as her patients also won her the Ballad Health Servant’s Heart award, which recognizes team members who model the philosophy of patient-centered care.

“She has gone above and beyond for patients at times,” Barnes says. “She has taken care of their animals when a patient is sick in the hospital and they’re worried about their animals, she bought an iPad for a patient that was going to be here for a really long time.”

Monteith says the closeness of her team brings out the best in all of them.

“I don’t complain about having to work Christmas or Thanksgiving, because I’m with my family. My second family,” she says. “And we’re all in it together. We have a purpose in a sense of wanting to do the right thing for patients.”

“She will provide food for us,” Barnes says. “She takes care of her patients and treats them as if they are her own family and tries to put herself in their shoes. She’s just a godsend to so many people around here.”

To Monteith and the entire team, it’s more than treating patients.

Barnes says, “We are all so tight-knit, and appreciate each and every person that is a part of this facility.”

“It’s a calling,” Barnes says. “Because I don’t think if it was a job anyone would do it. It’s incredibly hard for everyone. Especially now.”