Community Heroes: D&K Property Management lends a helping hand this holiday season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – D&K Property Management has been making sure that Christmas is a good time of year for families around the region who may need a little extra help.

For more than eight years, D&K Property Management has been providing gifts and meals for people in the region around the holidays.

Many of those in need that D&K provides for are veterans.

Zoe Hill with the property management group said that team members with D&K get an early start every year by decorating group homes in the area that many veterans reside in.

“We’re in a position where we really get to see into peoples’ lives, and their job, or a family member this year, or struggling, and we’re just in the perfect position to bring everybody together to help them,” said Hill

Hill says that anybody can get into a position where they are down on their luck at some point, and since they are in a position to help, they are glad to offer their services. That’s what Hill says Christmas is about.

“It’s so exciting to see the families come in with Christmas presents they’ve gotten for total strangers, and it is beautiful,” Hill added.