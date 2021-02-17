Community Heroes: Couple working to fill the void of spirituality and necessities to low-income families

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Their goal is to fill the cup of every person they come across, whether it be spiritually or physically, hoping to bring a sense of hope to low-income families.

Meet John and Julie Shook, who are this week’s community heroes!

“They changed Lynnwood and Lynnridge because at one time, people had just about given up hope up here,” Elizabethton resident Sabrina Miller said.

Being the light has been a task John and Julie Shook have been committed to sharing.

Miller said, “It don’t matter. Who you are, where you’re from, if you need them, they’re there and their God-given people and they’re truly a blessing to each and every one of us and they don’t ask for anything in return.”

The two, who are married to one another, have used the word of God and their resources through hales community ministries to ensure no family is left starving or deprived of necessities.

“You know, just love on people,” Hale Community Ministries ministry assistant Julie Shook said. “They are probably more of a blessing to us than we are to them.”

“We think of ourselves as a conduit. God provides through us, he gets out to the people who need it,” Hale Community Ministries director, John Shook added.

For nearly two decades, the Shooks have provided a variety of needs to the Carter and Johnson County communities.

“It just depends on what Second Harvest has,” she added.

He added, “This month, for example, in each of the bags, there are several cans of food from green beans, corns, sweet potatoes, carrots.”

Amid the pandemic, have even provided hard-to-find needs like toilet paper and paper towels.

Julie said, “A lot of the residents don’t have transportation to come over to Hale Ministries to get that.”

Sabrina Miller, who did not want to go on camera tells me the residents of Lynnridge and Lynnwood can always count on them.

“All you have to do is call their ministry, and they do more than they should. I just don’t know two people more than them that will go so far out to help people,” Miller said.

Julie added, “We do it to serve the Lord, but also, we enjoy it.”