(WJHL) — A soon-to-be-Tri-Cities college graduate is paving the way for his future and the future of younger generations.

He’s working on a program that gives students an introduction to STEM studies.

Brandon Pierce grew up in the Tri-Cities, and while growing up, he was always looking to create something.

“At a young age, I was very innovative, I was very creative,” Pierce said. “I was always thinking of cool inventions I could build. But, I didn’t have the guidance to take those, which would have been good ideas.”

After graduating from Unaka High School and starting college, he was inspired when he paired kids with tutors who could help them develop a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) skill set.

“Once he started getting that guidance, his creativity went into overdrive, he was asking teachers what he could do outside of school to learn more,” Pierce said.

Pierce had found his calling.

“So, I took the motivation and went forward and just blazed a path to see whatever I could do to provide those opportunities,” he said.

Opportunities he says are missed in rural and under-served areas.

“You compare a rural area like Carter County to a place like Knoxville, those students exposed to STEM education at a young age to where they have endless opportunities in school and in the community, compared to rural areas are sadly left behind,” Pierce said.

Pierce is developing a program called Future Innovators with the goal of providing STEM materials for after-school programs and incorporating college students to teach the curriculum — a win-win in Pierce’s eyes.

“It’s the problem solving, the teamwork, it’s the innovative nature, it goes as far as the confidence it builds, so that way they are exposed to this to where they can see different ideas of future jobs they have different interests,” he said.

With Future Innovators, as well as graduating from college in May, and a full-time job, Pierce has a lot on his plate, but he is inspired.

“If I’m going to do this, I’m going to get started and I’m going to push ahead,” he says. “So that way, two years from today, I’m in a better spot for my startup versus if I waited until graduation.”