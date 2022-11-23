BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — This week’s Community Hero made beautiful music for people who were often under a lot of stress. Before his death, Charlie Lawson was a longtime volunteer at Bristol Regional Medical Center. His gift of music calmed and inspired many.

93-year-old Volunteer Charlie Lawson loved sharing his gift of music. He volunteered at Bristol Regional Medical Center playing the piano in the lobby.

Chris Miller, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Bristol Regional Medical Center says, “Charlie was a great example of how people who volunteer from the community can come in and bring some joy into some otherwise dark times in peoples’ lives.”

Becky Blevins, Volunteer Services Manager at Bristol Regional agrees. “If he could uplift them with a song in any way, by it being their favorite one or something that would speak to their heart, he always gave. Every single day,” she says.

Through his gift of music, Lawson provided a calming environment for patients, visitors and staff who were facing some tough days. Lawson volunteered for seven years, clocking more than three thousand hours.

Miller says, “He would come and play music, even when the lobby was a little more empty than it typically is because of all of the visitation challenges we had. But, Charlie just saw that as what he needed to do to serve.”

Charlie Lawson fell ill in September. At the beginning of November, his time at the piano was silenced, Lawson passed away on Nov. 12.

Ballad Health dedicated the piano in the lobby to Lawson, who they called their ‘Piano Man’.

Blevins says, “He’s what we should all strive to be. He was all about giving to others, and was never boastful about who he had played for in his lifetime or any of those things. He was all just about what he could give to others and how he could bless somebody else and be the hands and feet of Jesus.”