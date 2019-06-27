1  of  2
Breaking News
UPDATE: Police arrest 3 at Kingsport trailer park after receiving gang member tip Ballad Health restricts protester Dani Cook’s access to HVMC; cites ‘disruptive’ behavior
Live Now
Watch WJHL live at noon

COMMUNITY HEROES: Carter County dispatcher extends heroic deeds to new member of his family

Community Heroes

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jasper Rash

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL/ABC Tri-Cities)  We all have at least one person we consider a hero in our lives.

To one family, as well as their community, Jasper Rash is on that list.

Rash is a dispatcher for Carter County 911, and is considered to be a good friend to many of the Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department Firefighters.

Another exciting thing to note, his heroic deeds will extend to yet another person, as he and his wife Suzann finalized the adoption papers for their son this week.

Congratulations to you two, and a huge thank you to Jasper Rash for making a difference in his community.

If you know of a Community Hero let us know! To nominate someone, fill out this short nomination form, and we may contact you!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click here to load this Caspio Cloud Database
Cloud Database by Caspio

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss