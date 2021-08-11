Community Heroes: Busy life doesn’t stop Mary McCormick from helping foster children

(WJHL) — A local organization dedicated to helping foster children stay in a safe place while they wait to go to their foster home is successful in part because of the service of volunteers.

Our community hero this week is helping to give those children a safe and loving experience.

A busy life with a career and kids isn’t enough for Dr. Mary McCormick. She was also taken by the organization Isaiah 117 House.

“There was literally no place for these kids to go when they were taken out of these home situations between them and the foster family,” she said.

McCormick started out small by volunteering her time.

“Initially, we were able to paint the exterior of the house, help get the house stocked before it opened, and things like that,” she said.

McCormick saw first-hand the need in her community, and dove in with the goal of giving children an easier transition out of a troubled home, some arriving with very little of their own.

“Some of these kids come in with maybe a garbage bag full of stuff. Some, with just about nothing,” McCormick said. “So, we’re able to send them on their way to their foster family with clothing, with the toiletries that they need, with some toys, so they’re ready to go when they leave Isaiah House.”

Now, she sits on the board for the Isaiah 117 House facility in Washington County, Tennessee, and continues her passion for service.

“They are our neighbors, they’re our friends, they are students our kids go to school with,” she said. “So, it’s just such an honor to be able to be there for them, to give them that little bit of hope in an otherwise very scary day for them.”