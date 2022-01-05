Community Heroes: Brights Zoo takes education to the next level for visitors

(WJHL) — Taking care of animals is not easy. Taking care of animals that are not native to this area is an even bigger challenge.

The folks at Brights Zoo do more than entertain. They are expanding horizons. They help people see and learn about non-native animals and even allow visitors to interact with some.

Learning is part of the experience at Bright’s Zoo.

Alice is an African Black-footed penguin. She is one of the animals at Brights Zoo that can interact with visitors.

“Alice is probably best at the penguin experience, where guests get to go behind the scenes, spend 15-20 minutes hanging out with the penguin,” said zoo director David Bright. “They get to touch, feed, and hang out with them.”

Bright says it is important humans have that experience with animals they don’t see in the wild. He says it is also good for the animals to experience new things.

“Enrichment in the zoo world is always going to be important,” he said. “You want to change their environment. You want to change their mindset, making sure you always have something to stimulate them.”

That includes snow. Bright says all of the hoofed animals are okay with being outside and enjoy the changing seasons. They also try to bring the changing seasons for the indoor animals, as well.

“We’ll take either snow into them. Some we can pick up and take outside. We’ll take them out and give them a chance to experience it and see what their reaction is. If it’s a positive reaction, it’s something we can continue to do. If they don’t seem to like it, then we’re not going to keep trying it,” he said.

Bright says he wants people to be exposed to different species of animals, including the unforgettable experience of having close encounters with some. But, he carefully gauges the wellness of the animals, prioritizing their mental and physical health.

“Our animals have and will always be our number one priority above everything else,” he said. “We’re always going to take care of our animals above and beyond.”