JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City boutique owner is making a grassroots effort to support local artists. Her efforts are getting a lot of attention.

Taelyn Henderson has always been artistic and has wanted to share that passion.

“I’ve always been involved with the arts,” Henderson said. “Singing, dancing, playing instruments. And I wanted to bring that to the community a little more, especially with the youth.”

She does this through the doors of her boutique, Stella & Cooper Co. Henderson sells items from local artists and hosts fun dance and exercise classes. It’s a space for everyone, no matter their ability.

“We have The Music Magic (class),” she said. “That is specifically for persons with special needs who may not get the opportunity to take dance classes elsewhere.”

Henderson is in her new location in Johnson City and is looking forward to continuing to champion local artists and vendors at her store.

“Everything is local, and everything we do is to support local businesses, down to the coffee that we sell,” she said. “We are all just arts-based. We just want to support the community and support local artists who may not have the opportunity to showcase their items in other places. So, we’re a place where you can come create, you can sell, you can learn and take a class.”

To nominate a Community Hero to be featured in News Channel 11’s weekly series, click here.