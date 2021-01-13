Community Heroes: 25-year Elizabethton firefighter setting blueprint of what it means to be a servant of the community

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – For more than two decades, this Elizabethton Fire Chief has accomplished many safety missions for the greater Elizabethton community and beyond.

Meet Chief Barry Carrier, this week’s Community Hero.

“Chief is a great guy. Chief’s interest is us. He’s here for his employees. He takes care of us,” a five-year firefighter, Josh Hubbard said.

The 25-year Elizabethton Fire Department firefighter said community service has always been his calling.

“I was in EMS before fire service, and it’s just kind of a natural fit. It’s just kind of one of those things that one thing leads to another,” Carrier said.

During his tenure, he has led his team to accomplish various missions. Most recently, the Elizabethton Fire Department assisted other emergency management crews with the crash that involved Dale Earnhardt, Jr.’s private plane in August 2019.

“A plane crash up on 91 near the airport. Luckily, nobody was seriously injured in that. We did a good job in containing that and protecting our environment,” Carrier said.







He also helped with the historic industrial fire that brought the City of Elizabethton to a stand-still in February 2000.

Chief Carrier said, “The North American Plant caught fire. We were down there two or three weeks. The fire department did a really good job in keeping that from spreading into the community and causing any kind of chemical issues close by the hospital down there.”





He is able to lead his team to ensure the safety of the greater Elizabethton community.

“At the end of the day, our job is to go home. That’s his concern. That’s his concern, is taking care of us, taking care of the city and taking care of its citizens and doing the best job,” Hubbard said.

Outside of his helmet, boots and gloves, the chief carries out fundraisers for community causes.

“Anything that the community might reach out to the fire department for, he’s always any kind of resource that anybody needs. He’s first to offer that,” Hubbard said.

It is a demanding job, and nothing short of an easy task, but Chief Carrier said he would not have it any other way.

“Enjoy every single day of it. Sometimes it might seem monotonous or extreme, but enjoy every single day of it. It’s a great career, it’s a lot of hard work, and you never stop training and you never stop learning,” Chief Carrier said.

Congratulations to Chief Carrier for being an ABC Tri-Cities Community Hero!

