Community Heroes: 10-year-old helps community through food drive

(WJHL) — A small stone dropped in the water can make a lasting ripple effect and a 10-year-old Elizabethton boy is making waves. When he’s not on a hiking trail, he’s helping collect food for those in need.

Oden Parlier loves hiking. The Hunter Elementary fifth-grader hits the trails with his family whenever he can and even documents his adventures on his own YouTube channel.

Two years ago, something other than the trail caught his attention. Oden was surprised that some people didn’t have enough food, especially around the holidays, and that inspired him to help.

“I heard an ad on the radio for Second Harvest asking for food,” Oden said. “And I said, ‘Hey. I want to do a food drive like that!’ Thus, I had a food drive.”

In the first year, 30 families benefited from Oden’s food drive. The second year brought a lot of community support, providing more than 100 family-sized meals for those in need.

“I was really happy and excited that I managed to feed all of those people,” Oden said.

No surprise that Oden has big aspirations of being a hiker. He says he has big goals.

“We had planned when I’m 18, I think, to through-hike the Appalachian Trail,” he said.

Oden says no matter what, he wants to keep giving and helping people as he gets older.

“Without a doubt,” he said. “I just really want to do it!”

To him, helping people is simple math.

He says the more helpers there are, “the less people that need help!”