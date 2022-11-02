Retirement is a goal for many people in the workforce. This week’s Community Hero retired, went back to work, and battled a serious illness, all for the love of his job, and his community.

Rocky Ratliff had a great law enforcement career.

“I retired for five years, and the sheriff brought me back,” he says. “And I’m just grateful to be back. It’s like I’m reunited with my family.”

Ratliff’s comeback was riddled with setbacks, including a cancer diagnosis.

“I know whenever I came back and I was still going through my chemo and my radiation treatments, people would come up and talk to me, lift me up and help me out. Now, if I was at home doing that, I’d be sitting at home, flipping TV playing with my dogs, depressed. But being around these folks who lifted me and really helped me out a lot helped my attitude out a lot,” he says.

Ratliff spends a lot of his work day on the phone talking to Washington County Tennessee residents, checking on them, and sharing kind words.

“Some elderly folks, no family members have contact with them. It’s really sad,” he says. “They don’t want to go into nursing homes, and so they try to make it on their own at home. Some have told me they’ve talked to me more in a week than they have talked to their own children in a year.”

Recently, he received the best news on his birthday. Doctors say he is cancer-free. Through all of it, he continues his calls.

“It’s just my way to give back to the community,” he says. “God sent us here to be good stewards of our fellow man and to love each other, and this is one outlet that has been given to me to help me express myself in this manner.”