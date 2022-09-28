ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — It takes a village and a lot of volunteers to put on one of Elizabethton’s premier celebrations. Our Community Hero Mike Mains ensures residents and visitors want to be a part of the strong community.

“Our Park and Rec dept [have] been planning for a year for covered bridge days,” says Parks and Recreation director Mike Mains.

With the addition of two nights of kickoff concerts, the Covered Bridge Days Festival was a success. Mains is the Director of the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation, and also organizes the Covered Bridge Days. He says the work spent planning through the year is worth it.

“This community, that’s what we’re about,” he says. “We’re about welcoming people here and welcoming them to our beautiful city. And so it’s been a great team effort over the last twelve months.”

As people are starting to gravitate toward the Tri-Cities, Mains says he and his team want to market Elizabethton to visitors.

“To be impacting the lives of others, and you’re right, this is a special place,” he says. “Not only from the beautiful mountains we have, and rivers and lakes in this area in Carter County, but we want people to know that our Park and Rec department [and] the city of Elizabethton [are] making a difference in the lives of everyone. So, we’re happy to do that.”

Mains says Elizabethton’s strong sense of community sells itself and invites others to call it home.

“It is home,” he says.