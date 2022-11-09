KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Each year in November, a local radio station partners with an organization that provides food to those in need.

The need may be shocking to some. But equally as great, is the number of people who step up to help the event, Project Thanksgiving.

Project Thanksgiving was born out of another event to provide food for those who needed it.

“[Project Thanksgiving] started out as a concert and a food drive in 2006,” said Amanda Hollifield, WCQR Listener Engagement Director.

“[The] WCQR team came together, we decided [we] think we can do more, let’s set a day aside where we go on air and we ask our amazing WCQR listeners and family to be a part in a bigger way,” said Hollifield

Their efforts, and results, have grown. WCQR sets aside a day each year to collect money from listeners. Their goal and the need for food grows each year.

“Food hunger is an issue in our country, but, even more so, right here in our community,” Hollifield says. “And nobody should go without a meal, especially at Thanksgiving.”

Hollifield says listeners look forward to helping others.

“We love, love, love Project Thanksgiving,” she says. “We love when we hear from our listeners, and this has become a tradition. They love every year to give and be a part of this because nowhere else are you going to find for $25, you can feed a family right here in our community a hot Thanksgiving meal.”

To Rhonda Chafin, Executive Director of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, it’s a meal that is much needed and much appreciated.

“This is just a great way to make sure that neighbors in need have a Thanksgiving meal,” she says. “So many people in our region are food insecure and they don’t know where their next meal will come from. But this campaign, Project Thanksgiving, will assure that families have that Thanksgiving meal, that nutritious Thanksgiving meal, for their family. “

You can donate to Project Thanksgiving here.